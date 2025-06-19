The Texas A&M football team continued its impressive recruiting surge on Thursday as five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington announced that he will play for the Aggies. Arrington is the top CB in the 2026 class, and he was down to Texas A&M and Oregon. Head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggies coaching staff found a way to secure the commitment. This is a massive pickup for Texas A&M.

“BREAKING: Five-Star CB Brandon Arrington has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The No. 1 CB in the ‘26 Class chose the Aggies over Oregon.”

Brandon Arrington had a quick word to share upon his commitment to the Texas A&M football team:

“I’m home,” he said.

Arrington is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #10 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 athlete and the #1 player in the state of California. Arrington currently attends Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, CA. Texas A&M is a long way from home, but that isn't an issue for Arrington.

“Dynamic two-sport athlete who doubles as one of the nation's top sprinters,” Arrington's scouting report reads. “In fact, some have called him a potential Olympic hopeful in 2028 and he's already broken a pair of age group records set previously by Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. On the grid-iron, Arrington has made major strides at receiver and corner and is hoping to play on both sides of the ball at the next level. Dynamic with the football in his hands and a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Is much more natural catching the rock and shows some make-you-miss ability after the catch.”

Arrington should go on to have a special career at Texas A&M, and his talent should end up taking him to the pros as well.

“Corner could be his ultimate meal ticket and where he previously said is his desired position,” the scouting report continues. “Has the length to smother opposing receivers at the line, showed more physicality tackling in space last season and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Still far from a finished product and has some cleaning up to do from a technical standpoint but the upside is off the charts. Somewhat of a late bloomer who has never had a full off-season so the growth potential is huge. Has high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent laden San Diego region in years.”

Mike Elko is knocking it out of the park on the recruiting trail right now as the Texas A&M football team currently has the #2 2026 class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Aggies have commitments from one five-star, 15 four-stars and two three-stars. Texas A&M is more than likely going to finish with one of the best classes in the country yet again.