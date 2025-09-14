Sep 14, 2025 at 12:14 AM ET

Texas A&M football snatched the heart of Notre Dame fans with 13 seconds left. Marcel Reed delivered the final dagger on an 11-yard touchdown strike during fourth and goal. Reed's pulsating play in that 41-40 Saturday win had fans going wild.

With some calling for the dual-threat quarterback as the new Heisman Trophy leader.

Reed came into South Bend with a brief injury concern from last Saturday. Then faced a barrage of blitzes and mixed coverage looks from Marcus Freeman and ND.

Reed still showed moxie and calm with the game on the line. The Aggies QB executed this “insanity” moment that sparked the fan reactions.

INSANITY! TEXAS A&M SCORES THE WINNER ON 4TH AND GOAL!

Reed got national media members and one past Heisman winner posting about his performance.

Notable Marcel Reed reactions in Texas A&M win over Notre Dame

Robert Griffin III anoints Reed as his newest contender for the award he claimed back in 2011.

“Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, welcome to the top of the Heisman race,” Griffin posted on X.

Fox Sports Radio host Aaron Torres called Reed “the most underrated player in college football” through his X post.

Senior college football writer for The Athletic Ralph D. Russo took the praise further for Reed.

“Marcel Reed is a lot better than a whole bunch of more famous QBs in the SEC,” Russo shared.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joined Russo on the Reed praise train.

“Everyone was sleeping on Marcel Reed, thinking he was just a running QB. Nope!” Mandel posted on social media.

Reed opened up about his own Heisman wish before stealing the game from the Fighting Irish. Peyton Manning even trained with Reed before the season to help fuel his own potential Heisman campaign. Reed ended the night throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns — with his first one covering 86 yards by Mario Craver.

OH MY GOODNESS, MARIO CRAVER 😱 He takes it 86-yards to the house!!

The QB lifts his head coach Mike Elko to a massive victory over a top 10 foe this season. All while Reed elevates his stardom following executing the climactic 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended with tight end Nate Boerkircher catching his final pass.