Texas A&M football and Notre Dame engaged in a physical battle at South Bend. With Mario Craver ripping an epic 86-yard touchdown. But one that forced Bryce Anderson off the field following a scary hit.

Anderson noticeably led with his helmet on his tackle attempt during a passing situation. The safety laid motionless after administering the hit.

The thousands who attended Notre Dame Stadium fell silent as trainers attended to Anderson. Mike Elko later gathered his Aggies team together for a prayer.

Anderson became carted off the field. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports then showed video of the next scene: Anderson giving a thumbs up sign.

Stunned silence as A&M safety Bryce Anderson is taken off on a stretcher after a tackle. Entire Aggie team went over to greet him after medics stabilized him. He gave a thumbs up to a roaring crowd while carted off. pic.twitter.com/k1GIHZbKUg — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas A&M led 28-24 at the time of the Anderson injury. That was also the halftime score.

Texas A&M loses key senior vs. Notre Dame

Anderson entered his fourth season in College Station ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Article Continues Below

He's delivered 113 career tackles with 68 solo stops. Anderson also broke up six career passes while forcing two fumbles and picking off two passes. Anderson even returned a pick back to the end zone during 2024.

The defensive minded Elko trusted Anderson with his leadership. Anderson himself said to reporters that he began noticing players getting better acquainted with the scheme during spring practices.

“Working the details more, we've been dialed in on working more of the details,” “With another year in the system, we know it better, we’re more confident in what we’re doing, and we’re playing fast.”

Anderson added: “We can get calls out a lot quicker, and communication is much clearer. Being in year two definitely helps with that.”

But his exit becomes a key hole for the Aggies defense.

Fighting Irish quarterback C.J. Carr finished 11-of-17 for 159 yards and one touchdown, but one interception as well with a late second quarter interception. The Aggies also watched ND running back Jeremiyah Love average 4.3 yards per carry.

But good news for Anderson and the Aggies: He has feeling in his limbs after sustaining the hit, per NBC Sports sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen.