The Senior Bowl is coming up this Saturday, but Texas A&M football defensive lineman Shemar Turner will not be part of it. The Aggies senior reportedly had to withdraw his name from the event that is scheduled to take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama due to a stress fracture, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner, a likely Top 50 pick, had to pull out of the Senior Bowl after learning that a stress fracture from camp, that needed a rod inserted into it, never fully healed, sources say,” Rapoport shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning.

“Turner, who played on it all season, was advised to have no impact on his leg for 3-4 weeks to let the bone finally heal. He plans to do Combine interviews and perform at his Pro Day,” Rapoport added.

Shemar Turner of Texas A&M football pulls out of Senior Bowl

Turner is clearly putting his chances to get selected at the 2025 NFL draft a priority over the Senior Bowl, though, participation in the event could help him turn heads of NFL scouts. In any case, Turner will not look to address his injury, with the NFL draft coming up in April.

The DeSoto, Texas native appeared in all 12 of Texas A&M football games in the 2024 college season, racking up 20 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles for 36 combined tackles. Turner also recorded 2.0 sacks with six tackles for loss and a pass defended plus a forced fumble as part of the Aggies' stop unit that finished 39th in the nation with just 23.3 points allowed per contest.

Through four years in College Station, Turner collected 115 combined tackles and 10.0 sacks. His best year with Texas A&M football was in 2023 when he had a career-high 6.0 sacks to go along with 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

A four-star recruit by Texas A&M, Turner got offers as well from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils, Florida State Seminoles, Kansas State Wildcats, Georgia Tech Yello Jackets, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ohio State Buckeyes among many others before ultimately choosing to take his talents to the Aggies.