Texas A&M football defensive lineman Shemar Turner gave the referees at the Aggies-Ole Miss game the easiest ejection call of their lives. Turner, who became entangled with Rebels offensive lineman Micah Pettus, delivered an upper cut punch to Pettus' privates, leaving the referee with an easy decision. Turner, a junior, was ejected for a flagrant personal foul in the third quarter.

It's not clear what prompted the punch from Texas A&M football defender, though that hardly matters. Turner, who had two tackles and a blocked field goal before the ejection, has to let cooler heads prevail in that moment, especially given how well he was playing for the Aggies.

From the Ole Miss football side of things, it's hard to say what's more impressive, the fact that Pettus barely flinched after he was punched in the one place no man wants to take a hit, or the fact that the Rebels lineman somehow kept his composure enough to not retaliate.

Either way, Turner's punch is sure to be replayed on highlight recaps for the rest of the day as just one memorable moment in a Texas A&M-Ole Miss football game that's been filled with memorable moments.

At the time of print, the Rebels are clinging to a lead late in the fourth quarter. It's sure to be an exciting finish.