Week 5 of the college football season is coming, and it is never too early to think about some potential College Football Playoff teams. The Texas A&M Aggies enter the weekend with a 3-0 record and wins over UTSA, Utah State and a thrilling 41-40 win over Notre Dame in South Bend in Week 3.

Texas A&M then had a bye, and the Aggies face Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and Arkansas, so a Week 9 showdown at LSU could be a battle of top-10 teams.

Previously, insider Joel Klatt revealed that the Texas A&M football team is a contender.

“This is a legitimate title contender in the SEC,” Klatt said on ‘The Joel Klatt Show.' “I loved what I saw from Texas A&M. The question becomes, can they handle success?”

Klatt again revealed some pretenders and contenders, and he has a lot of faith in Texas A&M.

“Contender. I really like Texas A&M. I think this is a team that can go to the SEC Championship Game,” Klatt said. “Marcel Reed is an excellent player and [Mario] Craver on the outside is electric.”

Texas A&M won its first two games by double-digits, and somehow, Mike Elko's team managed to hold off a tough Notre Dame team that made the CFP title game a year ago.

The end of the season is a tough one for the Texas A&M football team. The Aggies face LSU in Week 9 on the road, then Missouri on the road, South Carolina in College Station and Texas on the road in the final game, with Samford sandwiched in there.

If Texas A&M can find a way to beat LSU and hang around with Texas, an SEC title game spot could very well be in the works, and a College Football Playoff spot would also be a very realistic possibility for Elko's program.

First things first for Texas A&M is a Week 5 clash against Auburn.