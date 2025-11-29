The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are attempting to remain undefeated in their Week 14 matchup against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns. However, early on in the contest, quarterback Marcel Reed suffered an injury scare that, luckily, wasn't a serious issue.

Late in the first quarter, the redshirt sophomore quarterback took off scrambling up the field. But the play ended short after he fell awkwardly while sustaining a non-contact injury. It appeared he twisted his ankle on the play, as Reed eventually got up and jogged off the field, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“Marcel Reed walks off the field. Now jogging with a slight limp. That's a relief — the replays did not look good.”

Not long after the injury, Reed was seen testing his legs. He was running and making juking motions along the sideline, per Parker Rehm of KWKT Fox 44. The Texas A&M quarterback seems to be okay in the video.

Marcel Reed is testing out that left knee after going down with a non-contact injury on the #Aggies last drive. Looks to be alright but we’ll see on the next drive. pic.twitter.com/wrUZELxiX8 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 29, 2025

The star quarterback eventually made his way back onto the field. Auerbach reported as such on social media. Since re-joining the contest, Marcel Reed led Texas A&M on a redzone trip for the team to score its first points of the game. The Aggies and Longhorns are tied 3-3 midway through the second quarter.

“Marcel Reed is back in the game in Austin.”

Reed has played in every game for Texas A&M this season. He entered the Week 14 matchup with 2,752 passing yards, 395 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns (25 passing). Having him on the field is crucial to Texas A&M's success, as he's played a huge role in helping the offense succeed.