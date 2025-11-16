On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans improved to 5-5 with a road win over the divisional rival Tennessee Titans despite playing without quarterback CJ Stroud. This was a back and forth, low-scoring affair throughout, with the Texans ultimately winning by a final score of 16-13 in what was an ugly defensive battle.

Late in the game, it looked like the Titans might have a chance to pull off the upset after Cam Ward led a heroic drive down the field to tie things up late, but ultimately, the Texans escaped Nashville with the victory thanks to a game-winning field goal.

TEXANS WALK OFF THE TITANS 👋

This win occurred on the heels of last week's comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in another divisional game for the Texans, in which they came back from a three possession deficit in the fourth quarter to fight all the way back and win in thrilling fashion.

The Texans are still climbing out of a hole that they dug themselves early on in the season with an 0-3 start, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to fully fight their way back into the AFC playoff picture. However, for now, the team is finding ways to survive and advance, even if it isn't always pretty, as was the case on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

In any case, up next for the Bills, things don't get any easier as they will hit the field on Thursday night for a home game against the Buffalo Bills. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from Houston.