Marcel Reed put on a show at Razorback Stadium. The Texas A&M quarterback threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards and another score in the Aggies' 45-42 victory over Arkansas on October 18. His performance kept Texas A&M perfect at 7-0, marking their best start since 1994.​

Reed completed 23 of 32 passes for a career-high 71.9% completion rate. He didn’t throw any interceptions, despite it being a high-scoring game. Also, he had a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drive when it mattered most, proving he can deliver in pressure situations.​​

If we look at the game, Reed has the skills that put him in conversations for the Heisman Trophy, with his odds skyrocketing from +5000 in the preseason to as high as +700 at some sportsbooks. The story about Reed has changed a lot, and for good reasons.

Marcel Reed's season numbers make him a legitimate contender

Through seven games, Reed has put some good numbers on the stats, with 1,770 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while completing 61.9% of his passes. If you add 241 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground, you have a total offensive output of 2,011 yards through seven games.​

What separates Reed from other quarterbacks is his consistency. He's accounted for at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in multiple games this season.

Reed's decision-making has been exceptional. Four interceptions through seven games is quite good for a quarterback who attempts nearly 29 passes per game. He's avoided the turnover-prone mistakes that derail many Heisman campaigns. His 287.3 total yards per game place him among the nation's most productive quarterbacks.

The Arkansas game was proof of what Reed is capable of. He hit Ashton Bethel-Roman on a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter, connected with Nate Boerkircher on a 1-yard score, and found KC Concepcion for a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His 3-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter demonstrated his ability to hurt defenses with his legs.​

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has been Reed's biggest supporter all season. “Part of why we have the conversations that we do about Marcel is because you have to evaluate Marcel's ability to be successful and move the offense,” Elko said earlier this season. “There are times when, you know, he doesn't throw it exactly like the Tom Brady of the world, but Tom Brady could never run the ball like Marcel could, and so it's a total package that you're trying to put together when you evaluate Marcel's play at quarterback.”​

Mike Elko believes Marcel Reed has silenced the doubters

There was a lot of skepticism about his passing ability. With a lot of critics wondering if he was just a quarterback who is dependent on running and struggled to win games with his passing. Elko has consistently defended his quarterback against those narratives, and the numbers prove him right.

“Marcel (Reed) has been great.” Elko said, “I don't think anybody really appreciates the development that Marcel made because a lot of his development happened at the end of the year when we didn't get the results that we wanted. … We have to finish those games and get the results, but if you're looking for signs of growth from the quarterback, those signs were there.”

The growth is undeniable. Reed set a personal goal to complete over 70% of his passes this season.

Article Continues Below

“I've set a goal for myself to be above 70 percent passing. … That's really good in college football, so if I can sit around there, I feel that will be great for the offense. It takes being in the film room and understanding the offense,” Reed said during spring practice, as per Aggies Wire.

Against Arkansas, Reed hit that mark with his 71.9% completion percentage. It's his highest completion rate in any game with good pass attempts. This shows a significant improvement in his passing accuracy.​

Reed's supporting cast has helped his development. KC Concepcion has been a reliable target. The offensive line provided clean pockets, and Running backs Rueben Owens II and EJ Smith made it hard for defenses to predict their plays. This combination allows Reed to perform efficiently in Texas A&M's offensive system.​

Texas A&M's perfect record boosts Reed's Heisman case

So here's the reality: Heisman voters reward winners. Reed leads the only undefeated team in the SEC. Texas A&M ranks No. 3 nationally and sits at 4-0 in conference play. So, having such a strong background is very important for winning the Heisman trophy.

Current Heisman odds show Alabama's Ty Simpson at +300, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at +280, and Ohio State's Julian Sayin at +400. Reed hovers between +700 and +1500 depending on the sportsbook. His odds have improved dramatically from his preseason +5000 longshot status.​

If we look at the remaining schedule, there are a lot of massive opportunities for Reed. Texas A&M faces three ranked opponents: at No. 20 LSU on October 25, at No. 15 Missouri on November 8, and at No. 22 Texas on November 28. Each game is a potential Heisman moment.​

A primetime victory at Death Valley against LSU would be enough to get national attention. Beating Missouri on the road would demonstrate Reed's ability to win in hostile environments. And defeating archrival Texas in Austin could cement his Heisman credentials while potentially securing an SEC Championship Game berth.

Reed fits the profile of recent Heisman winners who emerged as dark horses. Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Joe Burrow all entered their winning seasons with longer odds than preseason favorites. Reed wasn't a five-star recruit, but his development under offensive coordinator Collin Klein, himself a former Heisman finalist as a dual-threat quarterback at Kansas State, has been exceptional.

The beauty of Reed's candidacy is that he doesn't need perfection. He simply needs to continue making plays when they matter most. Against Arkansas, that meant engineering fourth-quarter scoring drives and recovering the onside kick to seal the victory. If Reed keeps Texas A&M undefeated through November, he'll be impossible to ignore in New York.​​