Texas football is preparing to play against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. Arch Manning will lead the Longhorns into battle against a Michigan team going through turmoil. Manning is returning next year and hopes to be a CFP team next year. Until then, Manning will be looking for a Citrus Bowl win, something his uncle, Peyton Manning, has done in the past.

According to Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel and Tribune, Arch spoke with his grandfather, Archie, over the Christmas break about his uncle playing in the Citrus Bowl multiple times. He also noted it is an honor to be playing in the same bowl that Peyton played in.

Peyton played in the Citrus Bowl twice. In the 1995 season, Manning led the Tennessee Volunteers to a 10-1 record and played in the game against Ohio State. Eddie George gave Ohio State the early lead, but Tennessee tied the game in the second quarter. The game was tied in the fourth quarter, but Maning led the Vols to two fourth-quarter field goals for the 20-14 victory.

The next season, Tennessee was 9-2 and faced off in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern. Manning threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run to give Tennessee a 21-0 victory early in the game. He would add two more touchdown passes in the game on the way to a 48-28 victory. He also threw for 408 yards in the game. The next season, Manning led Tennessee to the SEC Championship and an Orange Bowl loss to Nebraska. Nebraska was named the national champion by the coaches' poll. Fans of Texas could also be excited by the fact that Tennessee won the national championship the year after Peyton left.

Right now, Arch is focused on beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and doing everything he can to help the Longhorns win a title.