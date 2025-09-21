Arch Manning had an impressive highlight while garnering attention at the same time during Saturday's matchup between the No. 8 Texas Longhorns and Sam Houston Bearkats.

Manning has been off to an inconsistent start to the 2025 season in his first year as a full-time starter. He had underwhelming displays against Ohio State and UTEP, prompting a lot of criticism towards his ability to lead the offense.

Despite this, he finally exploded with his best performance to date with multiple highlights to show for it. Manning even scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, getting past a defender as he stared the player down after reaching the end zone.

A stare down from Arch Manning after extending the lead to two scores against Sam Houston State pic.twitter.com/JXSzBVfxTT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Arch Manning, Texas played against Sam Houston

Arch Manning impressed throughout his time on the field as No. 8 Texas torched Sam Houston 55-0, improving to a 3-1 record.

Manning racked up the numbers with his passing and rushes. He completed 18 passes out of 21 attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns while making five carries for 11 yards and two scores.

Four players had the pleasure of earning 50 or more yards on the ground. Christian Clark led the way with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while Jerrick Gibson came next with 11 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Caldwell had one carry for 50 yards and James Simon provided nine rushes for 50 yards.

As for the receiving corps, four players had two or more receptions. Ryan Wingo stood out with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, DeAndre Moore Jr. put up five receptions for 79 yards, and Parker Livingstone finished with three catches for 34 yards. Meanwhile, Jordan Washington had two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Niblett caught a 39-yard pass.

The No. 8 Longhorns will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Florida Gators on Oct. 4.