Texas football prepares to take the field against Sam Houston without two of its key running backs. Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter are both expected to miss the matchup. Baxter continues to recover from a hamstring issue, while Wisner has not played since the Ohio State game. Their absence forces the Longhorns to lean on a different rotation in the backfield. The timing pushes the team to test its depth and create new opportunities as it continues to shape its offensive identity.

The Longhorns coaching staff plans to turn to a trio of younger backs in Christian Clark, Jerrick Gibson, and James Simon. All three continue to work their way into the system, and each must now shoulder bigger roles. Clark shows strength and patience that fit the scheme. Gibson brings speed and explosiveness that can change a drive in one play. Simon offers another option for situational carries. With Wisner and Baxter out, this rotation is expected to carry the load.

Texas faces the challenge of keeping balance on offense despite the changes. The run game plays a central role in the strategy, so the team must adjust to new combinations. Sam Houston will likely test the inexperience. The defense can stack the box and pressure the Longhorns to throw the ball more often. This matchup gives Texas a chance to show it can adjust and still perform at a high level.

The shift in personnel also highlights the development pipeline at Texas. Younger backs now get meaningful snaps that reveal their growth and potential. The staff and fans gain an early glimpse into the future of the position. Fresh names have a chance to emerge while filling the void left by more established contributors.

The Longhorns’ ability to manage this adversity will prove telling. With Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter expected to miss, Texas football turns to a new backfield rotation. The team aims to handle business against Sam Houston while building confidence in its depth.