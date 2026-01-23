Although he experienced some struggles and adversity, Arch Manning posted a promising first campaign as the starting quarterback for Texas. Well, he will have to push through yet again. The highly touted prospect underwent minor foot surgery, per Inside Texas, and will be limited in offseason workouts. It is a preventative measure taken to address a prior injury. Fortunately, he is expected to be on the field for spring football.

While it appears this development will greatly help Manning in the long run, any type of setback is bound to make Austin squirm a bit. Fans had sky-high expectations after their Longhorns carried a No. 1 ranking into the season, but it became clear fairly early on that this was not a genuine national title contender. Instead of competing in the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive year, three-loss Texas battled Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Steve Sarkisian's offensive ingenuity was absent for stretches of the campaign, and Manning's own inconsistencies were evident. Initially dubbed to be the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the gifted athlete endured plenty of growing pains. The narrative completely shifted, but if one chose to live in between the land of two extremes, they could see signs of definite growth.

Arch Manning completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025. He rushed for another 399 yards and 10 TDs. The 21-year-old led multiple clutch drives, effectively ended Vanderbilt's dream season and showcased his superb athleticism in a 41-27 bowl-game victory over Michigan. The future looks bright, and the past was not nearly as bleak as some believe.

Assuming he is healthy, and the offensive line is more stable, Manning should be positioned for a stellar 2026 campaign.