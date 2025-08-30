As the Texas football team faces the Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening game of the season, there is no doubt an immense amount of expectations for the contest between the top-three teams. One aspect of the game people have been locking their predictions on is regarding Texas football star Arch Manning and how he will play as the starting quarterback, with a former player giving his thoughts.

Desmond Howard on ESPN's College GameDay would highlight Manning and say how Saturday afternoon's contest is crucial since this will be his first game with “the keys to the car.” Before, Manning had been the backup quarterback, like last season, to Quinn Ewers, who is now with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

“I'll bring it back to this game and talk about Texas quarterback Arch Manning,” Howard said. “Now, last year, last couple of years, he was a backup. He would come in and just play well, then he would go out of the game, no expectations whatsoever. Now he has the keys to the car. People start to look at you differently when you're the leader.”

“He's coming into this hostile environment, the expectations are through the roof.”@DesmondHoward is looking forward to seeing how Arch Manning approaches his first year as the Longhorns' starting QB 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TimYtHQPfO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2025

There's no denying the amount of hype that Manning has as besides the family name, he was a highly regarded player coming out of high school, and leads a team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the Longhorns.

Texas football's Arch Manning needs to prove it on the road

While some in the sports world believe the Texas football star in Manning is special, as said by Vince Young, Saturday's game against the Buckeyes could be a statement performance from the quarterback to prove it. Though his composure on the field is important, it is amplified as this game won't be on their home field, rather on the Buckeyes', which is no doubt a rowdy place to play in.

“You're the quarterback, the players, the coaches, and everyone else; how he handles that, how he responds to that, is going to be very important to how successful he's going to be,” Howard said. “He's never completed a pass on the road before, and now he's coming to this hostile environment; the expectations are through the roof.”

Despite being ranked the best football program in the nation, Manning and the Longhorns are taking on an Ohio State team that is coming off a national championship victory. The hype is through the roof for Manning as the game will take place at noon on Saturday.