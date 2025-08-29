Texas vs. Ohio State is less than 24 hours away! Week 1 is kicking off with a bang in what could ultimately be the best game of the 2025 college football season. These two teams met in last year's College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes got the job done against Texas in the Semifinal to advance to the National Championship, where they beat Notre Dame for their 2nd CFP title.

Texas star quarterback Arch Manning has been the talk of the offseason for the Longhorns. He takes over for Quinn Ewers and leads the No. 1 team in the country to a difficult territory, aiming for revenge to give his team a major boost the begin the season.

It's unclear how well Manning will play against the reigning champs, and there is a chance that he sees some struggles early on in the season.

Let's break down some bold predictions for Manning against what should be another great Ohio State defense.

Manning Will See Struggles in the Passing Game

Manning has not thrown a pass in a game since the contest against Florida last season on November 11. In the four games he appeared in after that, he only ran the ball. Manning will see some struggles in the passing game against an elite Ohio State defense.

The Buckeyes are going to try and disrupt Manning all game long. They will try and throw different looks at him and disguise the calls as best they can. It may be tough for Manning to get into a rhythm in what will be his first real start for the Longhorns.

One of Manning's key targets is questionable for the game. Emmett Mosley is a dynamic receiver who transferred in from Stanford. It looks like he will be a game-time decision tomorrow morning. Manning will still have plenty of options, but finding success right away will be difficult.

Arch Manning Will Rush for a TD

The young QB is one of the top players in the game and is going to be one of the top NFL prospects when this season ends. What makes him elite is his ability to do it all. He has the wisdom from the generations of Mannings before him, but with a lot more athleticism. Manning is going to score a lot of rushing touchdowns in a Texas uniform, and his first one of the season will be against Ohio State tomorrow.

Last season, he carried the ball 25 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns. He had a long of 67 yards that came against UTSA early in the year.

Manning Will Have Opportunity to Win Game Late

This game has all the feels of being a close battle. I expect Manning to have an opportunity to win the game for the Longhorns with possession late in the 4th quarter. Whether Texas is losing, tied, or even winning late, Manning must make sure his final possession is a successful one.

Vince Young recently said that Arch Manning has that “it” factor about him. That is high praise for one of the best quarterbacks in college football history.

“I like that he has his own swag,” Young said. “He has that ‘it’ when he walks into the room. Everybody knows who he is. I love that about him because he’s not one of those guys that’s kind of similar to me.”

Manning, more often than not, will get the job done when the pressure is at its highest. That is why he is projected to be the first player taken off the board when he enters the NFL Draft.