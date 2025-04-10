Former Texas football wide receiver Isaiah Bond once boldly claimed to be the fastest player in the NFL combine last month. A month later, he is now facing accusations of being involved in a serious crime.

Bond turned himself in to the Frisco police department in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday on an outstanding warrant, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He subsequently posted bond and was released.

Further details about the case were not released at the time of Bond's surrender.

Bond issued an official statement per Rapoport in which he denied the accusations.

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Who is Isaiah Bond?

Bond, 21, is a native of Buford, Georgia and a graduate of Buford High School. He was a four-star recruit who committed to the University of Alabama in 2021. His breakout season came in 2023 with Alabama, in which he had four touchdowns and 668 yards.

That same year, he became the No. 1-ranked receiver in the transfer portal and joined Texas.

This past season, he finished with 34 receptions, 5 touchdowns, and 540 receiving yards. Bond came back from an ankle injury as Texas took on Georgia in a critical game in October 2024 despite a 30-15 loss.

In three seasons at Alabama and Texas, Bond rushed for over 100 yards five times. He played in 41 games and garnered 1,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 99 catches.

Bond officially declared for the NFL Draft back in January. He had visits with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was also expected to attend the Atlanta Falcon's Prospects Day.

His arrest means that his future in the NFL is in in jeopardy as more details of the case remain to be known.