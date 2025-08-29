Oregon football enters Autzen Stadium ranked No. 7 in the country. And eyeing a return to the top of the Big Ten. The Ducks appear to have a relatively easy matchup against Montana State to kick off their season.

Except the Bobcats are no pushover. Even with the talent gap between the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the power conference realm.

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen has turned the Bobcats into a superior power out of the Big Sky Conference. Vigen is also best known for helping turn a young Josh Allen into a top 10 NFL Draft pick during their Wyoming run.

Even the Bobcats tasted their own championship pursuit. They fell in the FCS national title game — which became their lone loss of 2024. Montana State wants nothing more than to erase the memories of that defeat by shocking the world Saturday.

Can the heavy underdog pull it off? Despite entering the pond as a 32.5-point underdog? Time for some bold predictions of this much-anticipated showdown.

Oregon will be more organized for opener

Dan Lanning admitted to overplanning the offense one year ago. Leading into a disorganized offensive effort against Idaho — last season's opening FCS challenger. Lanning, Dillon Gabriel and company endured an underwhelming 24-14 win over the Vandals.

Gabriel is off to the league and made the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. Dante Moore helps fill the QB spot Gabriel bequeaths. But school legend Akili Smith has his son vying for starter.

Moore brings intrigue as a dual-threat talent out of UCLA. Sounds like the offensive playbook gets expanded, right?

Lanning, though, promised reporters that he and offensive coordinator Will Stein will “condense” the play sheet. This points to a more organized approach.

Oregon won't miss Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson

Both became revered in Eugene. But they're reloaded at their spots.

Moore re-adds the mobility dimension past Duck QBs possessed. He's not the only marquee newcomer on this field.

Dakorien Moore makes his own debut. He arrives as a five-star signing on the college football recruiting trail. Former Ducks WR coach Junior Adams secured his commitment before jumping to the Dallas Cowboys. But Moore rises as the perfect Tez Johnson replacement.

The Duncanville, Texas native earned comparisons to Brandin Cooks during his recruiting process. Expect Stein, Lanning and whoever is behind center to feed him the ball early.

Oregon will have trouble with this aspect of Montana State

Lanning warned the media how tough breaking down Montana State is. They'll have trouble with this side of the Bobcats.

Vigen hits foes with a Pro Spread look. But he's reliant on taking the ground-and-pound approach. He'll ride the running game to test this defense.

Oregon wasn't flashy against the run. Taking 11th out of 18 Big Ten teams in that category. Plus surrendered 130 rushing yards per game.

Montana State wore down New Mexico with 362 rushing yards in last year's opener. Obviously the Ducks bring longer and more athletic defenders. Particularly the rotation of Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and Elijah Rushing.

Still, the Bobcats won't hesitate to dip their fingers into their offensive bag. Montana State will attempt to space out Oregon. Plus create unorthodox looks off motions and various formations. Vigen and new offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick will attempt to force bad eyes out of the Ducks defenders.

Game will be closer than most will think

Fans who attend Autzen on Saturday: Don't be stunned if this game is a close one.

Montana State comes with a chip on its shoulder. Oregon faces early question marks at QB.

Ducks hold the edge in better overall athletes. But this FCS challenger is built for the trenches and withstanding powers like the Ducks.

Oregon will prevail by scoring more than the '24 opener. But it'll become a narrow 31-17 win.