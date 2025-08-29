Cincinnati football got an unexpected jolt of national energy before its Week 1 clash against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, thanks to alumni and NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The brothers returned to watch their alma mater Thursday night, energizing the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and turning the neutral-site opener into a celebrity-fueled spectacle.

Held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the event marked the Bearcats’ official season opener as part of the Kansas City Classic. While the football stakes were high, it was the Kelce brothers who stole the spotlight early. Wearing Cincinnati gear, the NFL standouts mingled with fans, posed with the mascot, and lit up social media with their presence.

The program took to its official X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of the brothers walking off the field at Arrowhead while waving and interacting with fans.

“Bearcat Brothers in the house

@tkelce @JasonKelce”

Cincinnati football followed up again with another clip, this time showing Travis Kelce getting hyped on the sideline ahead of kickoff.

“Our guy @tkelce”

The younger Kelce, wearing a red-and-white rugby shirt and “Big Yeti” hat, delivered his trademark energy, while the older Kelce rocked a varsity jacket and was seen saluting fans with a drink in hand. The pregame show also drew more star power with Taylor Swift, Travis’s fiancée, attending the game from a suite. She was joined by Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, who also drew national attention.

With the brothers leading the charge, Cincinnati football took center stage in a primetime moment. The Bearcats’ presence at Arrowhead Stadium was about more than football. It was a demonstration of how alumni impact, NFL crossover appeal, and celebrity visibility can amplify a program’s reach.

The game itself was far from an afterthought. Nebraska football entered as a 10-point favorite behind highly touted quarterback Dylan Raiola. Cincinnati, coming off a 5-7 season in 2024, was looking to rebound under head coach Scott Satterfield and gain early traction in Big 12 play.

Regardless of the outcome on the scoreboard, Cincinnati already won the pregame. Between the viral content, national media coverage, and a packed Arrowhead Stadium, the Bearcats found a way to dominate the conversation.

In today’s college football landscape, where NIL and branding are increasingly important, the support of the Kelce brothers is more than symbolic. It’s momentum. It’s visibility. And it could shape the future of Cincinnati football on and off the field.