Wisconsin football immediately witnessed one scare to start its 2025 season. Involving quarterback and College Football Transfer Portal addition Billy Edwards Jr. against Miami of Ohio.

Edwards came to Madison via Big Ten rival Maryland. Thursday became his Badgers debut versus the RedHawks. Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals, however, dropped this update.

“Wisconsin QB and Maryland transfer Billy Edwards in the injury tent with a non-contact injury and is now headed to the locker room,” Nakos posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Edwards looked set to lead out the No. 12 rated Big Ten team by ClutchPoints. He walked into a quarterback room decimated by transfers. Tyler Van Dyke left in December, same with Braedyn Locke who left in the same month.

Wisconsin struggled in season opener with Billy Edwards Jr.

The Badgers entered the 2025 season facing a crucial campaign for Luke Fickell. Wisconsin handed him a contract extension in Feb. 2025 despite fielding minimal results. Edwards arrived via the east coast to bolster this offense.

But Wisconsin struggled throughout the first half. The Badgers mustered just 18 yards on their opening drive on five plays. The QB then orchestrated a 15-play drive that ate up 69 yards and 7:16 off the clock. That second drive culminated in a Nathaniel Vakos 42-yard field goal for the game's first points.

The Badgers' third drive surpassed 10 plays and tacked on more than 40 yards. But their 13-play, 43-yard drive stalled and ended with the punt team coming out. Backup QB Danny O'Neil got sacked to help end the fourth drive. Wisconsin only led 3-0 before the half.

Edwards Jr. took a shot to his knee. He managed to leave under his own power. But never got to return during the second quarter. Edwards came to Madison with 19 career touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tallied 3,322 yards in his collegiate career across three seasons with the Terrapins.