The Michigan football team struggled offensively last season, but the issue did not involve the running backs. The Wolverines had talent at the position, and despite losing their two main backs, the RB room seems to be in better shape heading into the 2025 season. Michigan brought in Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, and ReliaQuest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall is back as well.

Michigan’s two-headed monster of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall should be one of the best duos in the country. Haynes was one of the top backs in the transfer portal, and Marshall stole the show in his only start of the season against Alabama to end the year. It’s plain and simple, Michigan wants to have the best RB room in the country.

“First of all, I think the ceiling on our running back room is tremendous,” Haynes said during a recent interview with the Big Ten Network. “We talk about it all the time. We want to be the best unit in the country, not just the best unit on this team, but we want to be the best unit in the country.”

The togetherness of this unit is one thing that really stands out. While these players are all competing against each other, they recognize that they are all shooting for the same team goals.

“You look around at our room, you shouldn't be able to tell a leader,” Haynes continued. “We're all leaders in that room. We're all RB1s, and we're all competing. Iron sharpens iron every day, and being the best versions of ourselves.”

Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall are 1A and 1B on the Michigan football RB depth chart. Both guys are going to play a lot, and they have formed a special bond.

“My relationship with Jordan, that's my like my little brother,” Haynes added. “We have a great relationship. He welcomed me in with open arms, so did the whole running back room and this team, and Jordan and I, we got a really strong relationship.”

The Michigan football program is known for being able to run the ball down the opposition’s throat, and the Wolverines don’t want to change that mentality now. They have a very talented RB room heading into the 2025 season.