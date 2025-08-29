Boise State football could've had Ashton Jeanty for one more year. The 2,000-yard rusher and Heisman Trophy finalist was eligible for a 2025 return. Broncos fans vocally wished they had their beloved star — as USF channeled an inner Jeanty.

He's dealing with immense expectations with the Raiders. Jeanty already scored his first career touchdown in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the underdog Bulls became the one running through Boise State with the fury and power of the dynamic back. South Florida gashed Boise State with 117 rushing yards and three scores in the 34-7 trouncing in Tampa Thursday night.

USF took down the No. 25 ranked team in the land. One Bulls player was photographed delivering a choke sign at the Boise State sideline. Plus USF forced “bleed blue” fans to call for Jeanty's return.

“Ashton Jeanty wasn’t appreciated enough,” Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Maybe Ashton Jeanty should have won the Heisman,” Underdog Fantasy posted.

BetMGM posted this picture depicting Jeanty's impact on the Broncos.

Other fans called for Jeanty getting robbed of his Heisman after realizing how impactful he was. One fan asked if he can still suit up. Fox Sports chimed in by reimaging the renown Wolverine graphic of the popular X-Men character holding a picture.

BSU hit new lows without their workhorse.

How Boise State struggled without Ashton Jeanty vs. USF

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs with the ball chased by Boise State Broncos defensive back A'Marion McCoy (7) in the second quarter against the Boise State Broncos in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Boise State never strayed away from pounding the rock. BSU still handed the ball off 38 times. Including turning to four different rushing options.

But the Bulls bottled the Broncos to a 3.2 yard average. Settling for only 122 yards. Even newcomer Malik Sherrod struggled — fumbling on the opening possession of the game. The Fresno State transfer finished with 11 carries for 27 yards.

The American Athletic Conference challenger instead featured their own “Jeanty.” In the form of quarterback Byrum Brown. The dual-threat even delivered the truck stick on his first touchdown.

Brown even ripped off this rumble despite the play getting called back due to a holding call.

Brown crossed the goal line twice while combining for 253 total yards. He engineered a ground attack that averaged 4.2 yards per carry. And left the Boise State fan base in shambles post Jeanty.

