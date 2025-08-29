Mixed feelings are permeating the Columbia air following Missouri football's emphatic 61-6 victory over the visiting Central Arkansas Bears. Beau Pribula flourished in the season opener, dazzling the passionate fans inside Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium by posting four total touchdowns. But there was supposed to be a true quarterback battle. Sam Horn, who was scheduled to play the second half of Thursday's game, suffered a lower-body injury more than midway through the first quarter and did not return.

The redshirt junior missed the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so the idea of him enduring another lengthy recovery process is obviously devastating. The Tigers put him in the game to utilize his athleticism and quickness, while opting to slot Pribula at wide receiver. Horn faked the hand-off to WR Kevin Coleman Jr. and ran the ball himself for a six-yard gain, before incurring a low hit, via KMOV's Grace Ybarra

He was unable to put much weight on his leg and exited to the locker room. Horn was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game, with his night ending after just one snap. Pribula continued to operate the offense, leading a vicious Tigers attack against the woefully outmatched Bears.

#Mizzou QB Sam Horn took the field for his first snap of the season, with fellow QB Beau Pribula lined up at receiver. The play resulted in Horn — who was part of an active quarterback battle — suffering a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/iuATS4jMQX — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) August 29, 2025

Beau Pribula, Missouri take care of business at home

The Penn State transfer completed 23-of-28 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for another 65 yards and two scores, making an excellent first impression on the Missouri football community. The competition will ramp up, of course, but Beau Pribula is giving fans reason to be optimistic heading into next Saturday's showdown with Kansas. There is a flip side to this feel-good story, however.

Sam Horn had a chance to go straight to The Show after the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, but he was committed to earning the starting job in Columbia. One can only hope that he experiences more fortune than he did the last time he sustained an injury. If the 22-year-old avoids a disastrous diagnosis, he should still have a chance to earn meaningful snaps on this program.

The Tigers were 21-5 across the previous two seasons, but they are entering a transitional phase now that Mizzou graduate Brady Cook is in on the New York Jets' practice squad. Pribula and Horn are each hoping to fill that vacancy this season. Right now, though, the latter is just focused on getting some encouraging medical news.