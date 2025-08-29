The Michigan football team will begin its 2025 season on Saturday night against New Mexico. The Wolverines are huge favorites against the Lobos, but this New Mexico team pulled off an upset against Washington State last year. Head coach Jason Eck knows that this game will be a major challenge, as Michigan is one of the best programs in college football history. However, Eck wants his guys to focus on this Michigan team, not the legends like Tom Brady who have come through the program.

Michigan has an incredibly rich history, but that will mean nothing on Saturday. New Mexico isn’t going up against everyone that has played for the Wolverines, just this 2025 team.

“We've got to focus on the 11 guys on the field,” Eck said, according to an article from 247Sports. “They have a great crowd — 110,000. They've got great tradition, but Tom Brady's not playing on Saturday. We've got to play the 11 guys that are out there and deal with that. It's a little bit like the movie Hoosiers. Maybe you have to measure the goal post like the coach did in Hoosiers.”

Jason Eck has some experience playing at Michigan Stadium as he played and coached at Wisconsin in the past. He knows what it is like to walk into the biggest college football stadium in the country, and his players are excited to experience it.

“Players are very excited to play,” he said. “This is a historic stadium to play in. I was lucky to be there a couple times when I was at Wisconsin as a player and graduate assistant. Great atmosphere for football. Night game, national TV. We're going to be excited to play, ready to go.”

The Michigan football team will kick off against New Mexico at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from the Big House. The game will be airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Wolverines are currently favored by 34.5 points.