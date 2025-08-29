The Oklahoma State Cowboys started the 2025 season with a win over the UT Martin Skyhawks but saw their starting quarterback Hauss Hejny go down with an injury on Thursday night.

This marked Hejny's first career start, joining the Cowboys this year. He was initially a member of the TCU Horned Frogs, serving as a backup quarterback. He appeared in four games, finishing with 15 carries for 65 yards.

Hejny showcased plenty of promise in his starting debut, completing five passes out of 10 attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. He was also active on the ground, rushing four times for 27 yards and a score. While it wasn't against a high-quality opponent, scoring early into the game builds confidence for the young quarterback.

However, his night came to an end late in the period when he suffered a lower body injury, via OK State Rivals. It prevented him from playing for the remainder of the game as Zane Flores replaced him at center.

How Oklahoma State played against UT Martin

Despite Hauss Hejny going down with the injury, the Oklahoma State Cowboys held on to beat the UT Martin Skyhawks 27-7 throughout the night.

The Cowboys scored half of their points in the first quarter, showing off plenty of energy in front of their home fans. As for UT Martin, they got a touchdown, but it ended up being their only score of the game.

Zane Flores did a solid job at managing the offense in Hejny's absence. He completed 13 passes out of 20 attempts for 136 yards. On the ground, Kalib Hicks dominated as he took half of the squad's 42 carries for 56 yards.

The receiving corps had balance throughout the night with five players getting two or more catches. Terrill Davis had the most yardage with two receptions for 75 yards, while Gavin Freeman finished with a team-high five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET.