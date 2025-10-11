The Texas Longhorns managed to take the lead in the third quarter of the Red River Rivalry against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. It was the first touchdown of the contest, as Arch Manning made a brilliant throw to teammate DeAndre Moore Jr.

Manning, who is 21 years old, found Moore wide open in the back of the endzone for six points. It was a play where the Texas quarterback managed to find his wide receiver almost right away, and he showed off his arm talent on the play as well. The touchdown led to a 10-6 lead for the Longhorns midway through the third quarter.

Arch Manning with a DOT to DeAndre Moore JR. for the Texas TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhxHIyy5Tb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's been a much cleaner performance for Arch Manning, as he began the 2025-26 campaign with a shaky start. Although it's been difficult pushing the ball down the field against Oklahoma, the redshirt sophomore has thrown rather accurately, owning a 77.7% completion percentage through three quarters.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for Manning and the Longhorns, as Texas fell out of the Top 25 rankings after suffering a 29-21 Week 6 loss to the Florida Gators. It was the program's second loss of the season. The first came in Week 1, which ended in a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

If Texas can manage to defeat Oklahoma, the Longhorns could reclaim a spot in the Top 25 rankings. Additionally, it would give Arch Manning and his teammates major bragging rights over John Mateer and the Sooners. Things are looking up, however, as Texas owns a 20-6 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest.