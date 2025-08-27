The Texas football program has a lot of hype coming into the 2025 college football season, and a big part of the reason why is the presence of quarterback Arch Manning. Manning spent last year as a backup to Quinn Ewers, who has since been drafted to the NFL, but did showcase his elite ability in his limited minutes during the 2024 season.

Still, Manning, who is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning, is not without his skeptics in the national media.

Recently, Jordan Rodgers, who similar to Manning has seen his profile rise due to a famous family member, took to the ESPN airwaves to relay a hot take about Arch Manning.

“The hype doesn't match the tape,” said Rodgers, per Get Up on X, formerly Twitter. “There are good things, there are some good things, but the tape to me doesn't tell me you've got a first round draft pick, or a top ten or a number one overall draft pick, or a Heisman hopeful. I think he's going to go into Ohio State and he's going to struggle, because he hasn't played anybody. The last time we saw him against a really good defense was Georgia, and he looked out of place. He looked really good against UTSA, Louisiana Monroe, and Mississippi State, the worst defense in the SEC. I think there's still a lot of room for him to grow.”

Is Arch Manning overrated?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As Rodgers mentioned, Manning has yet to see any consistent minutes against even an average college football defense, let alone a good one. Walking into Ohio State for a road game to open up the new season could certainly provide some “welcome to the big stage” moments for Arch Manning.

There's also no doubt that Manning's last name has played a role in his hype and popularity over the last few years, dating back to his days in high school.

Still, Manning has a chance to prove all of his skeptics wrong this season, beginning on Saturday against Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET from Columbus.

More NCAA Football News
South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Gio Lopez (7) reacts to a penalty during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
North Carolina HC Bill Belichick officially announces starting QBBenedetto Vitale ·
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football bold predictions for 2025 seasonScotty White ·
Alabama Florida State bold predictions, Kalen DeBoer on the left, Mike Norvell on the right, Doak Campbell stadium in the background
Alabama vs. Florida State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Bryan Logan ·
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III hit the sled during the first practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama football defense dealt tough injury blow for opener against Florida StateJackson Stone ·
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamier Johnson (9) and defensive back Terry Jones Jr. (12) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Why Notre Dame football wouldn’t join a 20-team Big TenPreston Byers ·
Steve Sarkisian on the left, Ryan Day on the right. Ohio Stadium in the background, texas ohio state bold predictions
Texas vs. Ohio State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Bryan Logan ·