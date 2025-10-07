Recently, the Texas football program took its second loss of the season with a road defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. This game was not as competitive as the final score suggested and was another dud from Arch Manning, resulting in the team being out of the top 25 altogether when the new AP Poll came out on Monday.

Making matters worse was that the Longhorns didn't make it through the game unscathed from an injury perspective either, as wide receiver Park Livingstone took a hit to the leg.

However, on Tuesday, the Texas football team got some good news about Livingstone's availability for their upcoming game against Oklahoma.

“Texas WR Parker Livingstone is expected to be available Saturday against Oklahoma, barring a setback,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Took a hit to his right leg against Florida. Steve Sarkisian said X-rays were negative,” he added.

It will certainly be helpful for Manning to have Livingstone out on the field for the Red River Rivalry matchup, which has produced some thrilling games over the last several years.

Can Texas bounce back?

The Texas football program entered this year with legitimate championship expectations, being ranked number one in the preseason poll.

However, not much has gone according to plan since then, as Arch Manning has struggled mightily, proving to be a far cry from the generational prospect that many expected him to be due to his last name.

Meanwhile, Texas' defense, which was viewed by some as the best unit in the country heading into the season, has performed far below expectations as well, giving up several explosive plays to the Florida Gators' lackluster offense this weekend.

Still, in the expanded 12-team playoff, two losses are not a death sentence, and if Texas gets their act together, it's not outside the realm of possibility that they could make a second half surge and backdoor their way into the dance.

The game against Oklahoma is slated for Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.