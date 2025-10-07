The pressure is mounting in Austin. After a 29-21 loss to Florida dropped the Texas football team to 3-2 on the season, the Longhorns have officially fallen out of the AP Top 25. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, once seen as the architect behind back-to-back playoff runs, now finds himself at the center of growing criticism, not just from fans, but from national voices as well.

Texas football team entered 2025 ranked No. 1 in the nation, with expectations of another championship chase under sophomore quarterback Arch Manning. Instead, the team looks disjointed and underprepared, struggling to close out games and failing to dominate opponents they should easily beat.

Sarkisian’s game management and offensive play-calling have come under scrutiny, as the Longhorns’ offense continues to stall against tougher competition.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith summed up the sentiment perfectly during a live segment on First Take, admitting he’s “very disappointed” with Sarkisian’s performance this season.

"I'm very disappointed with what I've seen from Steve Sarkisian this year. … He has not lived up to the billing."@stephenasmith is disappointed in how Steve Sarkisian and Texas have started the season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3Gr6nwZuSP — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2025

“I wanna say this, about Steve Sarkisian, right? On national television. I respect this man, I like this man, for the most part, he's been a hell of a coach. I'm very disappointed with what I've seen from Steve Sarkisian this year. To me, he has coached scary,” Smith said.

Smith continued, emphasizing the pressure Sarkisian faces with Arch Manning’s massive spotlight.

“He has coached somebody who has been forced to deal with all the attention that comes with Arch Manning, and he has not lived up,” Smith added. “He’s been feeling the pressure since the opening of the season. What do you mean? You’re Texas! You came to this season ranked as the number one team in the nation.”

Smith’s comments echoed the frustration of Texas fans who have watched their once-dominant offense sputter. Manning has thrown for over 1,100 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, but his decision-making and accuracy have faltered in key moments.

Combined with a leaky offensive line and an inconsistent run game, the Longhorns have looked far from championship caliber.

Now, with the Red River Rivalry against No. 6 Oklahoma looming, Sarkisian faces a defining moment in his tenure. A win could restore confidence in both him and his young quarterback.

Another loss, however, would send Texas deeper into turmoil and validate the criticism from voices like Stephen A. Smith, who believe this season has been nothing short of a disappointment.