The Texas Longhorns continued to expand their transfer portal class Sunday by signing former Akron defender Markus Boswell. Boswell, listed as a linebacker and utilized on the edge at times, is the 15th transfer addition for Texas during the current offseason.

Boswell will continue his collegiate career in Austin after spending one season at Akron, where he appeared in 11 games during the 2025 season. He recorded 19 total tackles, including six solo stops, along with one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one interception. Boswell played 294 total snaps, with 199 coming on defense, according to snap data. His production also included one pass breakup, demonstrating his involvement in both run support and coverage situations.

Advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus provide deeper insight into his performance as a freshman. Boswell earned an overall defensive grade of 41.0, with a run defense grade of 45.1 and a tackling grade of 49.6. His strongest grade came as a pass rusher at 68.1, while his coverage grade was 35.2. These numbers highlight his versatility, as even with limited experience, he contributed in multiple defensive roles.

Originally from Austin, Texas, Boswell played high school football at Lake Travis and later attended Jireh Prep before signing with Akron. He was part of the 2025 signing class for the Zips and entered the transfer portal after his freshman season. At the time of his commitment to Texas, Boswell ranked No. 1710 overall and No. 163 among linebackers in the transfer portal rankings. He was unranked by Rivals coming out of high school, while On3 previously evaluated him as a three-star prospect.

Boswell's addition addresses a clear need for the Longhorns. Texas lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the NFL Draft, while Liona Lefau and Bo Barnes exited via the transfer portal. Since then, the Longhorns have landed Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, ranked No. 3 among portal linebackers, and Florida State transfer Justin Cryer, ranked No. 25 at the position.

Boswell joins a transfer class that also includes Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, Dylan Sikorski, and Zion Williams.

Texas is coming off a 10–3 season, finishing No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Longhorns opened the year with a 14–7 loss to Ohio State but closed strong, including a win over Texas A&M and a 41–27 victory against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.