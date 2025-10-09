The Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners began in 1900. Since then, the two programs have met 120 times. In the all-time series, Texas has a lead of 64-51-5. The Cotton Bowl in Dallas has been the venue since 1932.

If you are a Texas fan, there is good news ahead of Saturday's showdown. According to CBS Sports reports, standout cornerback Malik Muhammad, who sat out last weekend's loss to Florida with an injury, is speculated to be available against Oklahoma.

Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone is also expected to suit up on Saturday. The receiver got off the field in the first half against Florida after taking a hit to his right leg. If we look at the catch, it was definitely a good one, catching a ball with that speed. Also, when he got hit, he still grabbed the ball hard, making it a complete pass.

He was helped off the field before coming back late in the first half, but he didn't return for the rest of the game.

Livingstone's emergence as a go-to target

Steve Sarkisian said after the Florida game that X-rays came back negative on Livingstone's lower-leg injury. “He kind of got hit in the lower leg, just couldn't quite return,” Sarkisian said. “I don't think it's anything serious”.

The wide receiver has been one of Manning's favorite targets this season. He's got 13 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He's stepped up as Texas' leading receiver while Ryan Wingo has worked to get going in his second season. Manning and Livingstone are roommates, and their connection has been evident on the field.

“I've been saying it all along. I just don't know if you guys believe me,” Sarkisian said earlier this season. “Parker Livingstone is a really good player. He played good all spring. He played good all training camp. Like the guy is a good football player.”

Getting both Muhammad and Livingstone back would be huge for Texas as they look to bounce back from the Florida loss.