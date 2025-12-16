The Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season. Denver is riding an insane 11-game winning streak, and hoping to wrap up the no. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs this year. Denver has a path to get there, as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Denver will clinch that no. 1 seed, along with the AFC West division, if they defeat the Jaguars and get help, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Broncos also need the L.A. Chargers to lose or tie in their next game, as well as the Buffalo Bills. Denver also needs the New England Patriots to lose.

Pelissero posted a graphic on his X, formerly Twitter, account showing all the scenarios that Denver needs as well as other teams. The Broncos have already clinched a playoff berth this season.

Nine teams can clinch playoff spots this week — and the Broncos can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The Broncos are 12-2 on the year. Denver hasn't lost since they played the Chargers in September. In their next game, the Broncos face a Jaguars team on a five-game winning streak.

Broncos are on fire and looking for even more wins

Denver has been one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season. The Broncos are led by young quarterback Bo Nix, who just had a 300-yard passing performance in a win over the Green Bay Packers. He also tossed four touchdown passes in that game, with no interceptions.

“It's an exciting time to be a Bronco right now,” Nix said, per NBC News. “That was just another game in our journey of where we want to go.”

Playing under head coach Sean Payton, Nix has two 300-yard passing performances in his last three games. Nix has thrown 23 touchdown passes this year, which is his second in the NFL.

“I appreciate [Payton] for letting me be competitive, and he hasn’t taken that fire away from me. Together we are just working really well off each other. He trusts me, and I can tell by the way he is calling it,” Nix added.

The Broncos quarterback has 3,256 passing yards on the season. Denver and Jacksonville play Sunday at 4:05 ET. The Jaguars are 10-4 on the campaign.