Because of his profession, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has agreed to do many things he probably would not normally do in his regular life. He even lost 50 pounds to portray AIDS patient Ron Woodroof in 2013's “Dallas Buyers Club.” He has the ability to fully immerse himself into a character, even when the camera is off. However, the Texan seems vehemently against playing a man who roots for Ohio State football.

Especially on this day. Before McConaughey's beloved Longhorns battled the reigning national champion Buckeyes in their highly anticipated season opener, the University of Texas at Austin alum interacted with some fans of the opposing team. A man presented him with an Ohio State hat, and while it is hard to discern what he wants McConaughey to do exactly, the 55-year-old obviously thought he was asked to swap out is cowboy hat for a Buckeyes one.

He did not hesitate to give a response. “I’m not wearing that,” McConaughey said, per reporter Anwar Richardson. The fan appeared to make a clarification and the confusion was cleared up. McConaughey posed for a picture with two Ohio State supporters, not wearing a trace of red. Actors have to be flexible, but everyone has their limits. In any case, he provided them with a nice memory, all while keeping his Texas football fanhood intact.

Matthew McConaughey says, “I’m not wearing that” to an Ohio State fan who wants him to wear a Buckeye hat! pic.twitter.com/XLW4wkC2fN — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 30, 2025

Matthew McConaughey stands behind his Longhorns

McConaughey's love for the Longhorns is well-documented by now. He maintains a longstanding relationship with his alma mater and frequently comes out to show his support. He has appeared on both ESPN's “College GameDay” and Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” show, exuding confidence and hyping up the crowd. This is enemy territory, however. And this is the team that ended Texas' national championship hopes last season.

Young quarterback Arch Manning, in the first grueling test of his collegiate career, must keep his composure in raucous Ohio Stadium. He and head coach Steve Sarkisian will lean on an elite defense in this huge showdown. For his part, Matthew McConaughey will try to send some Texas-sized positivity to his school. Perhaps the football gods will also take his ardent loyalty into consideration.

The Buckeyes lead 7-0 late in the second quarter at time of print.