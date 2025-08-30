Texas football is stepping into the spotlight with a heavyweight showdown against Ohio State. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear how much faith he has in quarterback Arch Manning ahead of kickoff. In a pregame interview with FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft, Sarkisian kept his message short and powerful: “Today is his chance to go be him.”

For Sarkisian, it’s all about trust and preparation. Right from the start, he praised Manning’s work ethic and focus since arriving in Austin, saying, “I think he’s prepared really well. You know that’s one thing about Arch since the day he arrived.” Clearly, Manning has been waiting for this stage, and Sarkisian wants his quarterback to embrace the moment without hesitation.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State–Texas football matchup carries massive stakes. As the Longhorns enter as the No. 1 team in the nation, this road test at “The Horseshoe” is unlike anything they’ve faced. On the other hand, Ohio State’s defense thrives under pressure, and the crowd will be relentless. Because of this, Manning must stay calm, make smart reads, and trust his instincts. Adding to the anticipation, Vince Young even praised Manning’s “it factor,” saying he commands respect the moment he steps on the field, which only builds more buzz around his performance.

To prepare for this moment, Steve Sarkisian has built this Texas Longhorns program to handle challenges like these. In doing so, he emphasizes composure and belief in preparation. More importantly, the Longhorns aren’t here to survive, they’re here to make a statement. Ultimately, Sarkisian’s message to Manning isn’t just about one player. Instead, it reflects the confidence he has in his entire team.

With that in mind, and with FOX Sports on hand and the nation watching, this is Arch Manning’s moment to prove he belongs on college football’s biggest stage. Texas football has the talent. Sarkisian has the plan. Now, it’s time to execute.

Will Arch Manning rise under the lights and deliver a signature win for Texas football in Columbus?

