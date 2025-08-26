Week 1 of the college football season is nearly upon us. After a teasing slate during this past Saturday's Week 0 matchups, there will be a litany of games that will cause fans of the sport to tune in all around the nation. The biggest game will likely be between the Texas football program and their counterparts at Ohio State. Despite the fact that FOX is set to broadcast the top three matchup, there could be a scenario where YouTube TV subscribers miss the big game. According to On3 on X (formerly Twitter), subscribers to the platform could miss the Texas football-Ohio State tilt due to a carriage dispute.

NEWS: Fox and YouTube TV are in a carriage dispute ahead of the College Football season. The deadline to reach an agreement is Wednesday at 5 PM EST😬 Auburn at Baylor (Friday) and Texas at Ohio State (Saturday) could be impacted…

If the sides don't reach an agreement before the Wednesday evening deadline, then there could be a lot of upset fans come Saturday. The Buckeyes will host the Texas football team at noon on Saturday. While many of the upcoming weekend's matchups will definitely impact this year's College Football Playoff, there's a strong chance that the loser of Saturday's game will remain the CFP hunt. If FOX and YouTube TV cannot come to a new deal before Wednesday, is it possible for them to work it out before Saturday afternoon?

Texas football, Ohio State to clash in College Football Playoff rematch

The matchup between Texas football and Ohio State football is big for a number of reasons. First are the obvious College Football Playoff ones. The winner will certainly have a leg up in that race, as long they continue to stay on the victorious path. Both programs will be competing for conference titles once again as well in addition to their postseason hopes.

The Texas football team is led by Heisman hopeful Arch Manning at quarterback. The latest signal caller in football's royal family, big things are expected of him ahead of his first season as the starter. Meanwhile, Ohio State will be breaking in its own new quarterback in former five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Which of these titans will come out on top on Saturday? In either case, YouTube TV subscribers will certainly hope that they will be able to watch what could be a record-breaking tilt.