The Texas Longhorns are riding high after their 23-6 victory over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Quarterback Arch Manning showed his best form of the season with 21-of-27 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown without a turnover.

Now the No. 21 Longhorns travel to Lexington for their first-ever visit to Kentucky's Kroger Field. The Wildcats are 2-3 and 0-3 in the SEC, coming off a bye week with extra time to prepare.

Manning will face the Kentucky defense that ranks last in the SEC, allowing 13.7 yards per completion. This matchup offers Manning another chance to build on his recent success.

Can Arch Manning play supporting role for Texas against Kentucky?

Manning's most considerable growth this season has been understanding his role in Texas's offense. He doesn't need to be a superstar. He just needs to be efficient and let his teammates shine.

Manning took this exact approach against Oklahoma. He completed 77.8% of his passes and avoided turnovers, resulting in a convincing win over a ranked opponent.

“Look, I wasn't playing well and I'm going to continue to get better. But you know, everyone has their own opinion. That's what's good about America, everyone gets freedom of speech. It doesn't bother me,” Manning said in the press conference after the Oklahoma game.​

The prediction for Saturday is simple: Manning should throw for around 200 yards and three touchdowns. These aren't massive numbers, but they're good enough to win comfortably.

Kentucky's pass defense has major problems. It allows 13.7 yards per completion, the worst in the SEC, and 402.2 total yards per game, second-to-last in the conference.​

This weak secondary should create opportunities for Manning to connect with his receivers. Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone should see targets. Livingstone has 308 yards and three touchdowns this season. Livingstone will score his fourth touchdown of the season on Saturday. Manning will target him in the red zone at least twice.

The key is balance. Manning should complete around 70% of his passes, similar to his Oklahoma performance. He needs to distribute the ball to multiple receivers and keep the chains moving. Against Kentucky's 113th-ranked pass defense nationally, Manning should let it fly a bit more than he did against the Sooners.

Manning will complete his first five passes of the game. Coming off the bye week, Kentucky's secondary has struggled with early-game communication.

Manning will not be sacked more than once. Oklahoma only got to him one time, and Kentucky's pass rush is weaker. The offensive line has found its rhythm at the right time.

Arch Manning needs to limit his rushing against Kentucky

One crucial part of Manning's development is limiting his running. Against Oklahoma, he carried just four times for 34 yards, including a 29-yard scramble that showed his speed.​

The prediction calls for Manning to have only four or five carries against Kentucky. Running backs should handle the workload. Quintrevion Wisner is the primary ball carrier while CJ Baxter is still likely out with a hamstring injury. Wisner had 94 yards on 22 carries against Oklahoma.​

Kentucky's run defense has problems. This season, it has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns and gives up 4.2 yards per carry. This means Texas should run the ball effectively with its backs. Wisner should get 15-20 carries. This keeps Manning fresh and reduces his injury risk. He can run when he needs to. But he should do it only when necessary.

He doesn't need to do everything himself. On the game day his longest run will be under 15 yards. He'll slide or get out of bounds instead of fighting for extra yards.

Wisner will outgain Manning on the ground by at least 70 yards. The running back should carry the offensive workload while Manning manages from the pocket. This is the formula that worked against Oklahoma.

Can Manning build chemistry while staying turnover-free against Kentucky?

The most essential prediction is Manning playing clean football. Zero turnovers should be the priority. Through six games, he has five interceptions and 12 passing touchdowns.​

Manning must be careful against Kentucky's ball-hawking secondary. The Wildcats have shown they can create turnovers even when they struggle in coverage. Six interceptions tie them for second in the SEC.​ The Wildcats will also be prepared for Texas after the bye week, where head coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats spent 30% of their time focused completely on the Longhorns and the rest totally on themselves, via Yahoo Sports.

However, Manning should also take some calculated risks. Building chemistry with receivers requires trust. He needs to throw them open and let them make plays.

One interception might be acceptable if it comes from trying to connect on a deep ball. The risk-reward is worth it against a weak defense like Kentucky's.

Manning's completion percentage is 63% on the season. Against Kentucky's poor pass defense, he should push that closer to 70%.​

Manning will spread the ball to at least five different receivers. Kentucky has struggled to defend multiple players, this season, and getting everyone involved will build confidence heading into tougher games ahead.

The final stat line will be around 215 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and four rushes for 18 yards. These numbers won't wow anyone, but they should get Texas a comfortable road victory and keep the playoff hopes alive.