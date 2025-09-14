The Texas Longhorns’ 27-10 win over UTEP on Saturday came at a cost, as running back CJ Baxter exited on the very first play of the game with a hamstring injury. Baxter carried the ball for six yards before pulling up and limping off the field. He was able to walk to the locker room on his own but did not return.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the nature of the injury postgame. “He had a hamstring,” Sarkisian said. “I don’t know the exact severity of it. I know it was enough to say, let’s shut him down. We’ll see what it looks like over the next few days.”

Baxter’s absence is particularly concerning given his history of setbacks. The former top-30 recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 missed the entire 2024 season after tearing both the LCL and PCL in his right leg during fall camp. His freshman campaign was also marred by injuries. Entering 2025, Sarkisian admitted he initially planned to be cautious but ultimately decided Baxter could handle a more aggressive workload because of how well he responded to rehab.

Despite the latest setback, Baxter has shown flashes of the explosive player Texas expected. Through three games this season, he’s recorded 24 carries for 110 yards along with seven receptions for 22 yards. His early-season production gave the Longhorns a reliable presence in the backfield, but Saturday’s exit once again puts his availability in question.

The injury compounded depth issues for Texas at running back. Quintrevion Wisner missed his second straight game with a lower-leg injury, forcing Sarkisian to turn to underclassmen. Freshman James Simon carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards, while Jerrick Gibson chipped in 18 carries for 64 yards. Quarterback Arch Manning shouldered part of the load as well, rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns, both in the red zone during the first half.

Sarkisian acknowledged the challenge of losing experienced backs, noting it impacts not just rushing production but also pass protection. “When you don’t have both your starting runners who have the experience as players, you adjust some there too,” he said.

Baxter’s injury will be monitored closely ahead of next week’s non-conference finale against Sam Houston. The Longhorns then get a timely bye before opening SEC play against Florida on Oct. 4 in Gainesville. The hope is that Baxter’s hamstring strain is not as severe as the knee injury that sidelined him last year, and that he can return for the conference stretch.