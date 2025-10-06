The heat around Arch Manning intensified after Texas’ 29-21 upset loss to Florida, and one of the loudest critics was none other than former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

Speaking on The Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Manziel questioned whether Manning’s high school experience at Isidore Newman in New Orleans properly prepared him for the competition level of the SEC.

“Where he went to school, when you go watch Arch Manning highlight tape and you see the dudes that are chasing after him — my grandma in a wheelchair move faster than some of them boys,” Manziel said.

“He didn’t play 6A. If you put him in 6A Dallas or Houston football, you’re gonna see some dogs. This is his first time playing guys who are real, real dogs.”

Manziel added that Manning has the physical tools but still needs time to adjust to elite competition. “You play in the SEC and you’re a starter, you can play,” he said. “It’s not his fault, but it’s gonna take some time for him to get used to that.”

Manning, who finished the game completing 16 of 29 passes for 263 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, showed flashes but struggled to handle Florida’s defensive pressure and a collapsing pocket. The loss was a major blow to Texas’s playoff hopes and ignited national debate about whether the Longhorns’ offense is built to support their young quarterback.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, however, came to Manning’s defense after the loss. Speaking to reporters, Sarkisian praised the freshman’s toughness and leadership despite difficult circumstances, via Inside Texas on X.

“I found out he’s a tough dude. He fought his ass off Saturday,” Sarkisian said. “Those were not ideal conditions for a quarterback to perform under. Were there a couple throws he’d love to have back? Of course, but he stood in there and showed a lot of contact courage, taking hits and delivering the ball.”

Sarkisian emphasized that Manning earned the respect of his teammates through grit and resilience: “He battled until the very end. I think he learned about himself as much as we learned about him. This guy’s got a lot of courage, a lot of toughness. I think he gained a lot of respect from his teammates.”

Texas’s offensive line issues remain a major problem; they surrendered six sacks to a Florida defense that ranked near the bottom nationally in pressure rate. The unit’s collapse forced Manning into bad situations, but Sarkisian’s message was clear: he’s not giving up on his quarterback.

The Longhorns (3-2) will now turn their focus to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, hoping to regroup after their most disappointing loss of the season. For Manning, the test moving forward is simple: use the Florida loss as a lesson.