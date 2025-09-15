While there were struggles with the Texas football team against UTEP last Saturday, despite the 27-1o victory, there was an overwhelming agreement that the team could have played a whole lot better. Even with the lackluster play of the Texas football team, head coach Steve Sarkisian would send a message to the fans about their support.

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Sarkisian would address how there were fans booing the team due to the play not being up to the standards that the Longhorns set. Sarkisian would say that he understands the reactions, but emphasizes that fans should not “give up” on them since they have a “pretty good team,” according to Inside Texas on X, formerly Twitter.

“If they were booing about the way we were playing, just imagine how we were feeling about the way we were playing at some of that juncture in the first half,” Sarkisian said. “Understandable, but don't give up on us too quickly. I think we've got a pretty good team.”

“Things to clean up, but more importantly for us is (it's) kind of exciting because I think the things that we need to clean up are very fixable,” Sarkisian continued. “That part's exciting to me because I can envision what it's going to look like when we do clean it up.”

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian on the growing pains

With the Texas football fans booing the team during the win over UTEP, one of the other underwhelming aspects was the play of quarterback Arch Manning. In the contest, Manning threw for 114 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception, encapsulating another outing that has fans scratching their heads.

There is no denying that there are major “growing pains” happening with the Longhorns, as Sarkisian would echo the same sentiments on Mondau.

“I'm not naive to think we wouldn't have some growing pains,” Sarkisian said. “I just want those growing pains to get us as tall as fast as we can and feel good, and start playing. That's the race that we're in. I'm comfortable in saying we're going to get there. I just want to get there sooner rather than later. Like everybody else, we want to see a well-oiled machine offensively, special teams, on defense, playing our best football when our best is needed. So we've got to get there as quickly as possible.”

At any rate, the No. 8 Texas football team is still 2-1 on the season, with its next opportunity to put on a dominating showcase coming next Saturday against Sam Houston.