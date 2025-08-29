Texas has been one of the last four teams standing in each of the last two seasons, so they understand pressure. This year, though, expectations are arguably higher than they have ever been in the Steve Sarkisian era. The Longhorns have returned to the point where it is national championship or bust, and that is an extremely big burden to thrust on new starting quarterback Arch Manning. That load becomes even heavier if the phenom does not have his starting left tackle covering his blind side.

Trevor Goosby is listed as a game-time decision ahead of Saturday afternoon's season-opening showdown with reigning national champion Ohio State, according to On3's Pete Nakos. The 6-foot-7, 312-pound redshirt sophomore has been dealing with a hand/wrist injury he sustained during fall camp. Sarkisian previously expressed optimism about his playing status, and while this update does not necessarily challenge that optimism, it is something to monitor.

Goosby played in 15 games and logged two starts last season, paying his dues before earning starting LT duties for the 2025 season. It seems fair to call the Melissa native the X-factor on this team. Manning boasts exceptional talent and mobility, but unless he stays upright, it will be difficult for him to validate all the Heisman Trophy hype. Texas' offensive line must give the famous 21-year-old a favorable opportunity to showcase his well-rounded skill set.

A healthy Trevor Goosby is a vital component of that season-long objective. He will try to push through the discomfort and hold down the Buckeyes' defensive linemen, in what is one of the biggest games on the 2025 calendar.

Texas can gain a tremendous amount of confidence with a win at Ohio State

The first game of a campaign will not define a program under the current College Football Playoff format. Notre Dame dropped a home game to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7 and Ohio State lost to detested rival Michigan in the final week of the 2024 regular season, and they both still navigated their way to the title game. This is a crucial matchup, however.

Although the champs have bid farewell to much of last year's roster, they should still present a big challenge to the Longhorns. Texas football can see how it measures up with the rest of the sport's upper echelon by competing against Ohio State in The Shoe. Arch Manning can make a strong statement, and so can Trevor Goosby.

The young protector is hoping to suit up in Columbus. Kickoff is set for noon.