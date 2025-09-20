Utah Utes football fans made headlines Saturday morning as thousands packed outside Rice-Eccles Stadium well before sunrise, setting the tone for an electric Big 12 showdown. With Big Noon Kickoff in town and Utah set to battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders in one of Week 4's most anticipated matchups, the energy in Salt Lake City peaked before 5 a.m.

In a post by Barstool College Football’s X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the scene outside the Utes Stadium and captured and shared to the platform just before 5 a.m., showing the crowd already in full force nearly seven hours before kickoff between the two undefeated teams.

“Not even 5am and Utah fans are READY”

Not even 5am and Utah fans are READY pic.twitter.com/XbYft6HCaY — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many arrived as early as 4 a.m. to claim prime spots in the fan pit, despite tailgate lots not officially opening until 6:30. Early risers were rewarded with live music by 5:30, hot breakfasts, sign-making stations, and giveaways. This is football culture in Utah — passionate, punctual, and unapologetically intense.

Article Continues Below

The Utes have gone 24-8 at home since 2020, with Rice-Eccles Stadium establishing itself as one of the most intimidating venues in the Big 12. While it’s not the first time Big Noon Kickoff has come to Salt Lake City, this turnout may have been the most impressive yet — and fans ensured the entire nation took notice.

Social media buzzed with reactions, from admiration to disbelief. Hashtags like #GoUtes and #BigNoonKickoff trended nationally as clips of the crowd circulated across platforms. Commenters highlighted the commitment on display, noting that few college football fans bring that kind of energy before dawn.

This wasn’t just about a game. It was about legacy, energy, and belonging. After a difficult 2024 campaign — one that ended with five straight losses and marked the program’s longest losing streak since 2013 — Utah’s 3-0 start has gave fans a new hope. And they made sure to show it in full force.

Even before Utah and Texas Tech kick off, one thing is already clear — the real story started long before sunrise.