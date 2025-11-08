The New York Jets shook things up at the trade deadline after trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. With five first-round picks in the next two NFL Drafts, the franchise is undoubtedly in a rebuild. But what does that mean for head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey?

Reports indicate that both trades were made with Glenn and Mougey in mind, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Jets plan to rebuild the roster with their first-year head coach and general manager leading the way.

“Yet the job of head coach Aaron Glenn, no doubt, became more difficult. Which raised the question: How will the status of Glenn, leader of the 1-7 Jets, be affected by the trades? Sources paint a clear picture for Gang Green: It won't. In other words, there are no plans for a one-and-done result. Glenn was in lock-step with Mougey on each move, with the idea that they would continue to build the roster based on their joint vision going forward.”

Rapoport also shares that Aaron Glenn was well informed by Darren Mougey about the Jets' decision to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. The famed NFL Insider claims that it is a clear suggestion that the two of them will be working closely together for the rebuild.

“When the decision to trade Gardner and Williams was made, Glenn was right there with Mougey, helping inform and weigh in. That suggests they'll make decisions together going forward, including how best to use the picks acquired in the two deals.”

The remainder of the 2025-26 season might be a bit rough. New York is only 1-7 on the season, and would be in line for the No. 3 overall pick if the season ended before Week 10. With a ton of draft compensation and cap space clearing up down the road, the Jets will likely be one of the busiest teams in roster acquisition moving forward.