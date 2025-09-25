The Texas Tech football team is emerging as one of the best squads in college football, and quarterback Behren Morton is a big reason why. Morton came into this season with a lot of experience, and it is paying off for him. Morton and the Red Raiders had one of their biggest games of the season last weekend against Utah on the road, and they got the win. However, Morton left the game in the second half because of a neck injury.

Behren Morton and Texas Tech ended up beating Utah 34-10, but Morton did suffer an injury. Fortunately, it does not appear to be serious, and head coach Joey McGuire gave a promising update on him on Wednesday.

“Behren’s doing great,” McGuire said, according to an article from On3. “He was in there this morning. If we played Saturday, he’d be ready to go. We practiced today, so he’ll do 7 on 7. It’ll be a short practice for the older guys, and then we’ll get a bunch of scrimmage reps with the young guys.”

That is great news for Texas Tech football fans. Morton did struggle a little bit against Utah and backup Will Hammond played fantastic, so the Red Raiders do seem to have good depth at the position. However, Morton's experience will be crucial throughout the remainder of the season, and Texas Tech needs him.

Morton was 12-19 through the air for 142 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions against Utah. Hammond was 13-16 for 169 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks. It certainly wasn't Morton's best game, but it's rare to see him struggle like that.

After the win, Behren Morton and the Texas Tech football team are in a great spot. The Red Raiders are 4-0 and ranked No. 12 in the country. They look like the team to beat in the Big 12, and the schedule shapes up nicely for a run to the College Football Playoff.