The Atlantic Coast Conference delivered one 2025 NFL Draft first round talent out of the backfield. Omarion Hampton is already turning heads for the Los Angeles Chargers. But Hampton swings the door open for a new leading ACC rusher to emerge this fall.

Hampton's departure also impacts Bill Belichick. As the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach won't have the talented back for his first North Carolina team. Belichick does have backfield options to work with. Including Benjamin Hall, who came via the college football transfer portal from Michigan.

Does Hall make the cut here? Meanwhile, which 1,000-yard ACC backs return to fill this list?

The ACC looks more loaded at quarterback this fall. The list of pass rushing returners are deep too in the ACC.

Talent remains in the backfield for the conference, though. With some of these guys likely joining Hampton in the league soon. Here are the top five RBs in the conference for '25.

5. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami

Mario Cristobal lost his own RB1 to the league. Damien Martinez now will tote the rock for the Seattle Seahawks.

Mark Fletcher Jr. alleviates the loss, though. He's no stranger to crossing the end zone in live action. Fletcher Jr. scored nine touchdowns as the second backfield option in 2024. Including delivering an emotional performance against rival Florida State.

He's a downhill attacker with the ball in hand. Incoming starting quarterback Carson Beck will love this aspect, though. Fletcher blows up incoming edge rushers and linebackers on blitz pickups. Fletcher rises as RB1 in Coral Gables.

4. Hollywood Smothers, North Carolina State

The Charlotte native benefitted greatly from his transfer out of Oklahoma.

Smothers scored a combined eight touchdowns in showcasing his versatility. He started in the final six games of the regular season.

The 5-foot-11 RB recorded two 100-yard games during that span. He also delivered a couple of two-touchdown games against Stanford and UNC. NC State will see more explosion from him this fall as the newest focal point of the backfield.

3. Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

Haynes plays an integral role for a vaunted Yellow Jackets ground attack. One that ranked second overall among ACC teams.

Quarterback Haynes King ignites the ground game first. But the all-purpose back sprinkles in his own explosive nature from there.

The 5-foot-9 Haynes delivered three 100-yard outings and scored nine touchdowns. He also added three receiving touchdowns.

2. Desmond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Incoming head coach Jake Dickert is in excellent hands with Claiborne returning. The new Demon Deacons head coach returns the top offensive weapon despite the coaching change.

Claiborne is one of only two 1,000-yard backs returning this fall. The senior piled 1,049 yards including delivering four 100-yard games.

Dickert will create new ways to hand Claiborne the ball as the Deacs are tossing out the slow mesh system. He's helping install a power spread attack designed for Claiborne to thrive — and build off his first 1,000-yard season.

1. Isaac Brown, Louisville

Last year's freshman Brown would've won the ACC rushing title if it weren't for Hampton or SMU star Brashard Smith. That's because he took third with 1,173 yards.

He also tied for fourth with 11 touchdowns. But Brown won over UL fans in shredding conference champ Clemson. Brown wore down the Tigers by hitting 151 yards in the 33-21 upset on Nov. 2.

The sophomore looks like the next best RB from “The ‘Ville.” Especially after producing Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo.