It's not uncommon for college football coaches to briefly have two jobs, but Jon Sumrall's situation is certainly unique. Because Tulane, the team he has coached for the past two years, made the College Football Playoff (CFP), Sumrall is splitting his time coaching the Green Wave and simultaneously building his coaching staff at Florida, which hired him as its next head football coach two-and-a-half weeks ago.

The dual-job situation has led to unusual moments, such as Sumrall conducting virtual press conferences about Tulane from Gainesville and the new Gators coach donating $100,000 to Tulane's NIL fund despite his impending departure. But Sumrall wouldn't have wanted it any other way, apparently.

“Tulane gave me an opportunity to finish this the right way with our team,” Sumrall said [h/t CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello]. “I'm forever indebted because, man, these opportunities to play in this type of situation — are you kidding me? You get an opportunity to be one of 12 teams still pursuing the main goal at the end of the year

“I'm also ridiculously grateful to Florida. They're not asking me to leave this place the wrong way. They've been awesome.”

Article Continues Below

Sumrall emerged as one of the hottest coaching candidates on the market as more and more power-conference jobs opened up, but after some speculation he could be heading to Auburn, Arkansas, or even potentially stay in Louisiana and coach LSU, he succeeded Billy Napier as Florida's new head coach.

In four seasons as a head coach (two at Troy and two at Tulane), Sumrall has compiled a 43-11 overall record, 28-4 conference record, and three conference championships. And with the latest American title, he and Tulane punched their proverbial ticket to the CFP as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions in the final rankings.

The path will not be easy if the Green Wave wants to make history, though, as they play sixth-seeded Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday. Coincidentally, the Rebels' head coach throughout the regular season, Lane Kiffin, also left for a new job weeks ago, but unlike Sumrall, he will not be coaching Ole Miss come Saturday. Instead, former Rebels defensive coordinator and new head coach Pete Golding will be calling the shots in Oxford in potentially the biggest game in either program's history.

Tulane and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.