The UCLA Bruins have bolstered their offensive lineup with a major addition through the transfer portal, securing RB Jaivian Thomas from California football. Thomas, a standout performer for the Golden Bears, brings with him a proven track record and the kind of dynamic ability that UCLA will look to harness in the upcoming season.

During his time at Cal, Thomas emerged as one of the team's key offensive threats, leading the Golden Bears with 100 carries for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024 season. Averaging an impressive 6.3 yards per carry, Thomas proved to be a consistent and explosive weapon on the ground.

In addition to his rushing prowess, he also contributed as a receiving back, catching 11 passes for 91 yards—further showcasing his versatility and all-around skill set.

Thomas’s addition is particularly timely for UCLA, as the Bruins have struggled to establish a strong ground game in recent seasons. In 2024, UCLA's rushing attack averaged just 86.6 yards per game, the lowest in the Big Ten. Their offensive struggles led to UCLA firing offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

With Thomas’ ability to break tackles and gain significant yardage, his presence in the backfield should give UCLA's offense a much-needed spark and balance.

Thomas' transfer also represents a key step in head coach DeShaun Foster's plan to revitalize UCLA's running game. His reputation as one of the top running backs in the transfer portal—ranked No. 11 overall by 247Sports for the 2024-25 cycle—further underscores his potential to make an immediate impact for the Bruins.

UCLA's coaching staff and fans are optimistic that Thomas will not only fill a critical need but also enhance the team's overall offensive dynamics. His experience and proven ability to produce at a high level make him an invaluable asset to the Bruins as they look to compete at a higher level in the upcoming season.

With Jaivian Thomas joining the fold, UCLA's offensive prospects are brighter than ever, and the Bruins are well-positioned to improve their running game and take a significant step forward in the evolving landscape of college football.