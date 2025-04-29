North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick has been a big topic of discussion in the football world ever since he took the job with the Tar Heels. However, most of the talking points don't actually involve football. Right now, everyone is talking about Belichick's recent interview with CBS and his relationship with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Hudson is almost 50 years younger than Belichick.

Bill Belichick recently sat down for an interview with CBS, and Jordon Hudson was the only person that accompanied him. She often took control of the conversation and would decide whether or not something was going to be discussed.

“It also sort of makes Bill look weak doesn’t it? I mean it does, we can call it what it is, if you’re talking about making him look good, that wasn’t happening either,” Albert Breer said when discussing the interview on the Dan Patrick Show. “Like let him answer the question.”

One clip that went viral was when Belichick was asked about how he met Hudson. She quickly interrupted and said that they weren't going to talk about that.

“You don’t think he knew that could be asked? Of course he did,” Breer continued. “If he’s parking her ten feet from the camera than he has to know they could ask about that. Maybe they will maybe they won’t, but they could ask about that.”

A lot has changed since Bill Belichick was dominating the NFL with Tom Brady by his side. He is back in coaching, and yet we're not talking about football, we're talking about his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend.

“It feels to me like the theater of the absurd,” Breer added. “If we can all be honest about this, there’s no way, five years ago if you would’ve told me that this is where we would be, and five years ago is where Brady walked out the door. If you would’ve told me this is where we would be left five years later, I would’ve said that sounds like a Saturday Night Live skit, it’s just unbelievable.”

There is a lot of drama swirling around Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson right now, but football season will be here soon enough. Everyone is excited to see Belichick take the field with the North Carolina football team.