The recent CBS interview with North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick was a disaster, thanks to the Tar Heels coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Well, it has gotten even worse with the latest update.

TMZ Sports reports that Hudson “stormed out of the room” during the interview, which caused a 30-minute delay in shooting. Hudson reportedly got “so heated” that she “stood up and walked out and wanted [Belichick] to follow.” However, TMZ Sports' report does not indicate whether or not he followed.

The most infamous moment was when Hudston interjected after interviewer Tony Dukoupil when asking how they met. “We're not talking about this,” Hudson interrupted.

According to the new report, this was not the only instance of Hudston intervening. She reportedly butted into the conversation “numerous” times, including when Belichick was talking football. She allegedly would “stop and correct him.”

Oddly enough, the source told TMZ Sports that Belichick showed up with Hudson alone. There were no representatives from his publishing company or North Carolina or any other publicists of any kind.

Dukoupil was reportedly “spooked” by everything. The lackluster interview caused higher-ups at CBS News and Sports to get involved to make something of it. There was a second interview scheduled, but after these events, it was canned.

The whole incident with CBS may impact Belichick's time at UNC. According to TMZ Sports, there are some at North Carolina who are “now concerned about Hudson's influence on Belichick's tenure” as the coach of their football program. She is taking over the role of his “manager,” and a source told the outlet that there's a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since 2023 after the former split from Linda Holliday, who he dated for more than a decade. Hudson, 24, is 48 years younger than Belichick, 73.

However, it is now unclear how they met, given how the interview with CBS went. It does not appear they — or at least Hudson — are comfortable disclosing these details.

What is known about Hudson is that she was a cheerleader while attending Bridgewater State University. Her team became NCA Collegiate Champions in 2021.

They have seemingly been going steady since they began their relationship. Hudson has since been seen attending red carpet events and other functions with the legendary New England Patriots head coach.

Belichick is getting ready for his first season coaching at North Carolina. Hudson was also seen supporting him during one of their spring practices.