In the wake of the bizarre interview with CBS, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been supporting posts from a fan wishing the North Carolina football coach “strangled” the interviewer, Tony Dokoupil.

Stewart Mandel pointed out that Hudson returned to X, formerly Twitter, after only posting five times in six years to repost posts from her supporters. He had screenshots of the interactions from her feed.

One of the reposted posts includes one that said, “Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did.”

After tweeting five times in six years, Jordon Hudson has been retweeting supporters since the CBS interview. Including one that wishes BB “reached across and strangled the life out of the interviewer.” pic.twitter.com/3emyl12S2c — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Someone else said that the interview was “supposed to be about his new book about his dad at Navy,” defending Belichick and Hudson's decision to dodge questions about their relationship.

Another person defended Hudson, saying she may not have wanted “her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead of football.”

They were not the only ones coming to Hudson's defense. Someone claimed she did not want Belichick to “be screwed around by the media.”

The reason for Hudson's interference in the interview is unknown. It is unlikely we will ever learn why she interrupted a question about how she met Belichick.

Bill Belichick's awkward interview with girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Of course, the most infamous moment from the awkward interview was when Dokoupil asked how they met. Hudson, who was sitting off-camera, interjected, saying, “We're not talking about this.”

Apparently, this was not the only instance of Hudson getting involved in the interview. A report has since surfaced painting Hudson out to be a nightmare during the shoot. She reportedly stormed off the set, causing a 30-minute delay in shooting.

She would interject throughout the interview, even with questions that were not about her relationship. Hudson seemingly expected Belichick to follow her after she stormed off. It is unclear whether or not he did.

The CBS interview with Belichick was centered around his new book, The Act of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. However, it went off the rails.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since 2023. However, it appears they (or just Hudson) are not comfortable talking about the origins of their relationship.

What is known is Hudson was formerly a cheerleader for Bridgewater State University. Her team became NCA Collegiate Champions in 2021. Since making it official, they have been seen attending red carpet and other events together. Hudson also supported Belichick during one of North Carolina's spring practices.