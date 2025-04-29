Jordon Hudson claps back at critics who reacted to Bill Belichick's interview. The 24-year-old went viral after she accompanied Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning. The former New England Patriots head coach was on the program to promote his upcoming memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football.

The reporter asked about the couple's nearly 50 year age gap to which Belichick responded, “Never been too worried about what anybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right,” he said.

CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil followed up asking Belichick, “How did you guys meet?” That's when Hudson interjected, “Not talking about this.”

Dokoupil then asked, “No?” and Hudson responded, “No.”

In a voiceover, Dokoupil is heard saying, “Neither one of them is comfortable commenting on” their relationship which reportedly began in 2023. He added that Hudson had a “constant presence during our interview.”

"We're not talking about this." Jordon Hudson interrupts Bill Belichick's CBS Sunday interview when he's asked how they met

While Hudson did not make a statement regarding the viral moment, her social media was telling on how she felt in the moment. The former college cheerleader reactivated her X account to reshare some posts that spoke about her viral moment which shedded a light on why she decided to interject in the interview. One of the critics was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy who wrote, “My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat.”

Hudson reposted several responses from Portnoy's post.

“Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking,” one user wrote.

"Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking," one user wrote.

“I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media,” another user wrote.

"I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn't want him to be screwed around by the media," another user wrote.

“The interview was so supposed to be about his new book about his dad at Navy. They were wearing Navy for this reason,” another user reacted.

"The interview was so supposed to be about his new book about his dad at Navy. They were wearing Navy for this reason," another user reacted.

“Or maybe she didn’t want her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead on football.. I think if they don’t want to talk about they shouldn’t and if anything— your article demons why.. trying to embellish and take things out of context,” another user wrote defended Hudson.

This is not the first time that Hudson has defended her relationship with Belichick.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why' we love a particular person,” Hudson wrote in a caption on Valentine's Day. “The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability.”

Despite the backlash of this incident the couple has been supporting one another with Belichick's new coaching gig at UNC, her 2025 pageant and he even called her his “creative muse.”