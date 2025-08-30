Founder and owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, was recently hired on as a panelist for Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” for the upcoming college football season. However, he will not be part of the main desk crew. Despite that, the decision has come with plenty of controversy, as even the Ohio State Buckeyes tried to ban Portnoy from their Week 1 contest. Now, Urban Meyer, who is a main panelist for the show, shares his response to Portnoy joining the crew.

While talking with media members, the 61-year-old former head coach joked about Portnoy joining “Big Noon Kickoff,” according to Stefan Krajisnik of Cleveland.com. Meyer poked fun at Dave Portnoy for being a die-hard Michigan fan and stated that he won't be too annoyed by the popular media mogul because he beat the Wolverines seven times during his time as the Buckeyes head coach.

“I’m just gonna go do my job, and I guess I’ve got to hear about the Wolverines all the time. We were 7-0, so we’re alright.”

Urban Meyer is right, though. Dave Portnoy is likely to talk some smack, as Michigan and Ohio State are huge rivals in the college football world. Although the Buckeyes won the national championship last season, Portnoy will likely focus on the fact that the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes in the final game of the regular season.

We'll see what kind of role Portnoy truly has when “Big Noon Kickoff” airs on Saturday at 9 a.m. EST on Fox. He should bring an extended number of viewers by himself, as many sports fans love tuning into the numerous podcasts and YouTube shows broadcast by Barstool Sports.

Either way, it should be an exciting program for “Big Noon Kickoff” this season. Fox is clearly trying to build its reputation and compete with ESPN's College GameDay.

